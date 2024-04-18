Fatal Crash Near Ball State University

MUNCIE, Ind.–There was a fatal crash not far from Ball State University Thursday morning.

State Police say a Henry County Sheriff Deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Dart for a traffic violation on State Road 3 near a county road, but the driver sped away. The deputy believed the driver might be impaired.

The Dodge Dart ran a red light at the intersection of McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue and hit a white Jeep that was going northbound on Tillotson. Both vehicles ended up in the grass northeast of the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge Dart has been identified as 28-year-old Zacery Kane Antrim of Van Buren. The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 38-year-old Shanta Sharrel Schmiesing of Muncie.

A passenger in the Dodge was identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Wayne Wollum of Muncie. Wollum was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

Emergency responders were able to get Antrim and Schmiesing to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police say once the investigators complete the investigation, the case will be presented to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

