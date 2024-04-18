Listen Live
The Forge: First Look At New Faith-Based Movie Starring Aspen Kennedy & Priscilla Shirer

Published on April 18, 2024

Overcomer Atlanta Movie Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Forge, an American Christian Biblical drama film the Kendrick Brothers, is coming to a theater near you this summer.

Alex and Stephen Kendrick, who brought us the War Room film in 2015, referred to the upcoming project as a faith-filled movie with old friends and inspiring twists. The cast lineup includes some new faces and some old faces like Aspen Kennedy from Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, and motivational speaker and actress, Priscilla Shirer, who starred in War Room.

The film follows recent high school graduate, Isaiah, who has been out of school for one year and doesn’t seem to have a game plan pertaining to his life. Despite his decision-making, his mother and a businessman push him to make better choices for his future. Through constant prayer from his mother and the guidance from his new mentor, Isaiah finds himself discovering the purpose and plan God has for his life is far beyond what he ever imagined. Highlighting the importance of prayer, second chances, discovery through Christ, and a strong support system, the message behind The Forge is one that many may find relatable.

Prior to the Kendrick Brothers creating their own subsidiary Kendrick Brothers Productions, their first few films including War Room, Overcomer, and Courageous were created under Sherwood Pictures. The Forge marks their ninth film release and their sixth film under the guise of their subsidiary.

The Forge hits theaters on August 23. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be grabbing a ticket.

The Forge: First Look At New Faith-Based Movie Starring Aspen Kennedy & Priscilla Shirer

