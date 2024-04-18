Listen Live
Lifestyle

Aaron Cole Teams Up With Grateful Apparel For ‘Sorry, I Changed’ Collection

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Aaron Cole

Source: RCA Inspiration / Provident Entertainment

Christian rapper and singer Aaron Cole has teamed up with Grateful Apparel for a collaboration inspired by his upcoming album, Sorry, I Changed. The clothing collection consists of two t-shirts, a hoodie, and two trucker hats. Not only is the collaboration strategically named after the Cole’s upcoming album, but it also represents the idea that change is necessary for both personal and spiritual growth.

 

Cole, who got his start with Gotee Records and TobyMac, is most known for his songs “Right on Time,” “One More Day,” and “Like You.” Sorry, I Changed will be the Dove Award winner’s first album under his new deal since signing with RCA Inspiration/Provident Entertainment last year and his collaboration with Grateful Apparel is a reminder that change is inevitable and should be embraced.

Grateful Apparel is a faith-based brand focused on spreading positivity and changing moods around the world. Raymond Rivera launched the brand in 2008, but it wasn’t until Rivera met Andy Mineo at Rap Fest that the company truly took off. Rivera created a replica of a “Sin is Wack” shirt that Mineo wore the day they met after convincing him that he could design a better version – and that he did. The “Sin is Wack” shirt flew off the Grateful shelves and the rest is history.

Aaron Cole’s Sorry, I Changed album isn’t due until April 26, but the clothing collection is live right now at gratefulapparel.com!

Aaron Cole Teams Up With Grateful Apparel For ‘Sorry, I Changed’ Collection  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Lifestyle

Aaron Cole Teams Up With Grateful Apparel For ‘Sorry, I Changed’ Collection

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

News

Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close