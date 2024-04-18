Listen Live
Local

Firefighters Discover Two Dead Inside Burning Log Cabin

Two cats died in the fire, while other animals escaped safely.

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Fatal Fire

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

DANVILLE, IND — This morning, firefighters found a man and woman dead in a blazing log cabin. Danville Fire Chief Rick Duncan suspects they were a father and daughter. The fire’s cause is being investigated, and the victim’s names haven’t been disclosed yet.

“When they (fire crews) pulled up, they could see a ball of fire from the street,” says Duncan. “They came up a long driveway. Just a big ball of flames across the porch, and they hit it, knocked it down, and went inside.”

Two cats died in the fire, while other animals escaped safely. Investigators will assess the damage, and the Danville Fire Department will provide support.

“We want our investigators to walk through so they can see what it looked it like in its last stage so they can determine a cause and origin,” he added.

The post Firefighters Discover Two Dead Inside Burning Log Cabin appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Firefighters Discover Two Dead Inside Burning Log Cabin  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Firefighters Discover Two Dead Inside Burning Log Cabin

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close