Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter

CASS COUNTY, Ind.–Arthur “Don” Morphet is 101 years old and lives in Cass County. This year he decided to vote for the upcoming primary in person instead of by absentee ballot.

Cass County Clerk Destry Richey commended Morphet.

“Our team was so honored to be there when Mr. Morphet came in to cast his ballot. It’s people like him that show the rest of us your vote, every vote does indeed count and is important in each election. From 18 to 101, each Hoosier should get to the polls and let their voice be heard,” said Richey.

It caught the attention of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. He says Morphet is setting an example for all Hoosiers.

“I want to especially recognize him for fulfilling his civic duty and voting in this year’s Primary Election. I hope other eligible voters see this incredible example of a Hoosier and an American and follow in his footsteps. Thank you, Mr. Morphet, for making your voice heard with your vote,” Morales said.

To check your registration status, see who is on your ballot, and find your polling location by going here.

Morphet will turn 102 on May 15th.

