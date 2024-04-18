Listen Live
Local

Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Arthur "Don" Morphet Voting

Source: Indiana Secretary of State

CASS COUNTY, Ind.–Arthur “Don” Morphet is 101 years old and lives in Cass County. This year he decided to vote for the upcoming primary in person instead of by absentee ballot.

Cass County Clerk Destry Richey commended Morphet.

“Our team was so honored to be there when Mr. Morphet came in to cast his ballot.  It’s people like him that show the rest of us your vote, every vote does indeed count and is important in each election. From 18 to 101, each Hoosier should get to the polls and let their voice be heard,” said Richey.

It caught the attention of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. He says Morphet is setting an example for all Hoosiers.

“I want to especially recognize him for fulfilling his civic duty and voting in this year’s Primary Election.  I hope other eligible voters see this incredible example of a Hoosier and an American and follow in his footsteps. Thank you, Mr. Morphet, for making your voice heard with your vote,” Morales said.

To check your registration status, see who is on your ballot, and find your polling location by going here. 

Morphet will turn 102 on May 15th.

The post Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close