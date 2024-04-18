Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hand putting coin with carbon reduction icon on heap of coins for carbon dioxide absorption to carbon credit footprint can make money ,limit global warming from climate change concept.

Source: Dilok Klaisataporn / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It was announced on Wednesday that the city of Indianapolis would be receiving $500,000 grant from the Department of Energy to help reach their “climate goals.”

These grants are part of the DOE’s Energy Futures Grants program which awarded a total of $27 million in financial and technical assistance.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability said in their press release that the money would help to create a network between the seven Indiana cities by developing a Building Innovation Hub over the next 18 months. Cities included in the project are Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, West Lafayette, and South Bend.

“The foundational work made possible through the DOE’s EFG opportunity in the coming years will be instrumental in shaping the resilience of our Hoosier communities, economies, and workforces for decades to come,” said Morgan Mickelson, Director of the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability. “We are honored that the DOE selected our EFG application to invest in this important climate mitigation work.”

The collaborative effort between Hoosier cities will help to reduce carbon emissions through energy efficient buildings across the state.

The release states that the built environment is responsible for 39% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Specific to Indianapolis the percentage of greenhouse gasses rises to 66%. Further south in Bloomington it rises even further to 77%. The IOS says these numbers demonstrate a need for more energy efficient buildings.

The post Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close