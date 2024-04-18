Listen Live
Vinton Elementary Becomes First School to Transition to Four Day School Week

Published on April 18, 2024

August 2024. One page of annual business monthly calendar on white background. August 2024 reminder, business planning, appointment meeting and event

Source: Pavel Muravev / Getty

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette School Corporation Board of Trustees approved one elementary school in the area to switch to a four-day school week beginning next school year.

Vinton Elementary School will be the first public school in the state of Indiana to adopt the four-day school week. The ruling takes effect in August of 2024. School days will run from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Their school year will last a total of 151 days. Teachers will still have to report to school six Fridays throughout the year for professional development.

