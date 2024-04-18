Listen Live
A Tesla Cybertruck Went Unresponsive After A Car Wash

Published on April 18, 2024

Telsa Opens New Flagship Store In San Francisco

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

In a peculiar turn of events, a Tesla Cybertruck owned by a TikTok user became unresponsive following a routine car wash. Despite just a few months of ownership and a relatively low mileage, the Cybertruck mysteriously malfunctioned, leaving its owner perplexed. After a trip to the beach and a pit stop at the car wash, parked the truck in his garage, only to find it completely non-operational shortly thereafter. The truck’s touchscreen, responsible for controlling all functions, remained black and unresponsive despite attempts to reboot it according to factory guidelines. The unexpected glitch left him stranded, unable to use his vehicle for several hours. Eventually, after filing a ticket with Tesla and enduring a restless night, the Cybertruck miraculously resumed functionality. While the exact cause of the malfunction remains unclear, the incident serves as a cautionary reminder of the potential pitfalls of modern automotive technology. As the story gains traction on social media platforms, it underscores the importance of reliable customer support and troubleshooting in the realm of electric vehicles.

Tesla

