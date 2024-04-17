Lawrence Police Still Searching for Missing Man

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police are still searching for a man who was last seen Monday, and they say he may need “immediate” medical help.
Nicholas Lockard, 26, was last seen near East 46th Street and North Post Road. Officers believe the man does not have the medication he needs, and he could be in danger.
He is described as a 5’9″, 250-pound white man with short hair, and his last known outfit included glasses, a white t-shirt, black shorts, and red shoes.
If you see him, you are urged not to approach him and risk scaring him. Instead, please call 9-1-1.
