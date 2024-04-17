Listen Live
The Search for the Missing Indy Kayakers Continues

Published on April 17, 2024

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.

Source: (Photo by Indiana DNR.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Rescue crews are still working to find two people who went missing on the White River.

The kayaks belonging to two people were found Tuesday night. Witnesses say the kayakers capsized on the White River near 16th Street in Indianapolis.

As of Wednesday evening, rescue crews were still searching. Additional conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have joined the search.

Crews have started using side scanning sonar technology, says Conservation Officer Trevor Sager, “what that’s doing is its pretty much mapping underneath the water surface part that we cannot see. We are seeing things that are not regular like sand and mud. We are marking those areas and sending divers down to check them out.”

Sager says the search will conclude at night and resume Thursday morning.

