Listen Live
Entertainment

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Pastor Aventer Gray / GUMEC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Erica Campbell Teams Up with Pastor Aventer Gray for Soul-Enriching Relish Conference 2024

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray joined forces to bring forth the highly anticipated Relish Conference 2024, scheduled from April 18th to 21st. The theme “Soul of a Woman” reflects a deep dive into nurturing the soul amidst life’s demands.

“We we’re covering family, business, entertainment. If your dreams went to bed, we’re gonna wake them up” Erica shared.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

In an engaging conversation, Erica and Pastor Gray discussed the inspiration behind the theme. Erica highlighted the importance of women taking time for self-care and soul renewal, citing the biblical reference from John 12 about soul prosperity.

The lineup for the conference is nothing short of dynamic, featuring speakers from various fields such as faith, health, business, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and style. Notable speakers include Tammy Franklin, Pastor Mary C Wright, Pastor Renee Glenn, Nicole Crank, Crystal Renee Hazlett, Novi Brown, Latoya Luckett, Pastor Marissa Farrow, Jordan Rito, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The Relish Conference promises to cover a wide range of topics including family, business, and entertainment. Attendees can expect to be inspired, uplifted, and equipped with tools to reignite their dreams.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual passes are available to access all sessions online. Tickets and more information can be found at relishconference.com. Don’t miss out on this empowering event!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close