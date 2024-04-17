Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She’s Pregnant After Exiting RHOP

Candiace Dillard Bassett, the former star of Real Housewives of Potomac, has some exciting news to share — she’s pregnant! The 37-year-old reality TV personality is expecting her first child with her husband Chris Bassett, who is 46 years old.

The happy news was confirmed by PEOPLE after Candiace revealed it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I am about 13 weeks… so just about into the second trimester,” she shared. “It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point… It’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

This pregnancy marks a new chapter for Candiace, especially since she recently announced her departure from RHOP after season 8. She expressed gratitude for her time on the show, saying, “As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey.”

While she’s taking a break from RHOP, Candiace hinted that it might not be a permanent farewell. “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,’” she teased. She also thanked her fans for their support and expressed excitement for the adventures that lie ahead.

