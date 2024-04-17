MUNCIE, Ind. — A former credit union worker in Muncie is pleading guilty to stealing money from customers.

Samantha Underhill, who used to work for PrimeTrust Financial Federal Credit Union, is taking a plea deal admitting to taking as much as $17,000.

In one instance Underhill, who was arrested in August 2022, admitted to taking $1,200 from a customer’s account because she feared she wouldn’t have enough money for her mortgage payment. She returned the money and was fired in May 2022, but investigators quickly figured out she’d stolen a lot more than that.

She also stole another $16,800 from various accounts prior to that.

Underhill is getting three years suspended, but she also has to complete 50 hours of community service. Also, she will have to pay back the remainder of th money she stole from the credit union.

The post Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Money From Muncie Credit Union appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Money From Muncie Credit Union was originally published on wibc.com