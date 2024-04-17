Listen Live
Local

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds

Eckhoff says that most Hoosiers can expect a rain-free day today,

Published on April 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The severe weather danger has moved eastward toward Ohio, but forecasters say Central Indiana might still get hit with strong winds and some rain.

“We will have gusty winds all day, not associated with thunderstorms,” said Matt Eckhoff of the National Weather Service. Though the environmental winds will be pretty strong themselves, we expect winds gusts of up to 35-40 miles an hour.”

Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for severe storms in the northwest regions of Ohio and the northeast areas of Indiana, which could pose a significant threat.

“I think the wind gusts are the primary hazard today. Severe winds would be anything over 58 miles an hour,” added Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says that most Hoosiers can expect a rain-free day today, although there’s a chance of thunderstorms forming on Thursday.

The post Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Entertainment

Erika Alexander Snags A New Role On Apple’s ‘Invasion’ Season 3

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close