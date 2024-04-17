Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Biggest Appearance Yet!

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

Source: Radio One Digital / Urban One

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Biggest Appearance Yet!

Candiace Dillard Bassett, known for her role in “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” is accustomed to drama in the spotlight. However, she recently stunned fans with unexpected news: she and her husband are expecting their first child together! This revelation marks a significant turning point in Candiace’s life, shifting the focus from reality TV drama to the joy of impending parenthood. As she embarks on this new chapter, fans eagerly anticipate updates on her pregnancy journey and how it will unfold amidst the backdrop of reality TV. With Candiace’s trademark flair for storytelling and drama, one thing is for certain: her journey to motherhood is sure to be filled with twists, turns, and plenty of surprises. Stay tuned for more updates as Candiace embraces this exciting new chapter in her life!

Tony Braxton Breaks Silence on Health Struggles: The Truth Behind Her Journey to Diagnosis Revealed

Related Stories

Tony Braxton, the music icon, faced a veil of mystery surrounding her health battles, causing her to endure struggles in secret. However, in a recent revelation, she has chosen to illuminate her journey, unveiling the path to diagnosis and the resilience that guided her through the darkest times. This candid disclosure offers a glimpse into the challenges she faced and the strength she summoned to overcome them. As fans eagerly absorb this newfound insight into Braxton’s journey, they are inspired by her courage and perseverance. This story serves as a testament to the power of resilience in the face of adversity and highlights the importance of shedding light on health struggles to encourage empathy, understanding, and support within our communities.

How The Founder Of Amazon Mr. Bezos (Bey-zoes) Betrayal Goes From Cheating to Charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, made headlines with their divorce following allegations of Jeff’s infidelity. In a surprising turn of events, MacKenzie was awarded a staggering $150 billion settlement. However, it’s what she’s doing with her newfound wealth that has captured the public’s attention. Stay tuned to discover the inspiring and unexpected ways MacKenzie is using her fortune to make a difference in the world. From philanthropic endeavors to groundbreaking initiatives, her actions are reshaping the landscape of generosity and compassion. Prepare to be amazed by the transformative power of wealth used for the greater good.

RELATED TAGS

Toni Braxton

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Biggest Appearance Yet!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Entertainment

Erika Alexander Snags A New Role On Apple’s ‘Invasion’ Season 3

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close