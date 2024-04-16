‘American Idol’ Contestant Roman Collins Takes World To Church With Performance Of “Never Would’ve Made It”

Roman Collins blew both judges and viewers away with his stellar performance of Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would’ve Made It” last night on American Idol. The 24-year-old has been singing his entire life and before bringing his talents to the 22nd season of American Idol, he was a worship leader in his hometown of Long Beach, California. With a testimony worth sharing, Collins’ father was a part of the intro video prior to his performance where he shared that doctors said his son would be partially brain-dead following a diabetic coma at the young age of three, but doctor Jesus had other plans.

Collins made his way to the Top 20 continuously amazing the judges week after week, but last night’s performance where he brought the church to the stage and Katy Perry to tears, may have been his winning ticket to the top. Through the riffs and ranges to the mini praise break that concluded his singing, the Holy Spirit was definitely in the room and social media didn’t waste any time to sharing clips and reaction videos. Solidifying the fact that Collins took the room to church, Lionel Richie said, “let the church say Amen,” and the audience responded in unison, “Amen!”

The judges spoke life and praised the performance that will go down in history with Richie telling Collins, “God has a plan for you,” and that he does. “It was one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen on this show,” Blake Shelton added.

