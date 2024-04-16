Listen Live
House Fire on Indy’s East Side, Man Seriously Injured

Published on April 16, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Fire on Julian Avenue

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a fire at a home on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday and one man was seriously injured.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the fire happened at around 9:30 am on 5845 Julian Avenue, which is near the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and East Washington Street.

The man was trapped, but IFD says they were able to rescue him and take him to a hospital. He is in critical condition. A firefighter at the scene was also slightly injured.

A neighbor was also checked for smoke inhalation at the scene. Two dogs were found at the scene and are okay, but one dog died.

IFD says there were also no working smoke alarms in the home. They are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

