Indiana Fever Select Caitlin Clark with #1 Overall Pick

BROOKLYN, NY–The Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark with the #1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

Clark played her college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is regarded as one of the greatest collegiate players of all time. She is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and was a two-time national player of the year with the Hawkeyes.

In her junior season, she was the National Player of the Year and led Iowa to its first national championship game. Clark again led Division I in assists and set Big Ten single-season marks in points and assists. As a senior, she repeated as National Player of the Year and helped Iowa return to the national title game. Clark became the Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers and broke the all-time conference record in assists, while leading the nation in both points and assists.

With the 15th pick, the Fever took Celeste Taylor. She played at Texas, Duke, and Ohio State. This past year, she was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

At 26th, the Seattle Storm took Mackenzie Holmes from Indiana. It’s the third straight year the Indiana Hoosiers have had a player taken in the WNBA Draft.

In the very next pick at 27, the Fever took Leilani Correa. She averaged 17 points and four rebounds per game last season at Florida.

The Fever will try to improve upon last season where she was 18-58.

The draft was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

