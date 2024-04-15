Listen Live
Food & Drink

Cop A Pair Of Twisted Tea Cheater Pants Before They Sell Out

We don't condone anyone pulling a fast one while on the green.

Published on April 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea x Cheater Pants

The great minds at Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea have rolled out a new piece of fashion apparel that you can cop today, the Twisted Tea Cheater pants. If you have a golf lover in your life or like to hit the links yourself, you’re going to want a pair of these beauties.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, one of the leaders in the premium canned malt beverage space, realizes that iced tea and golfing go together. Via the brand’s new Cheater Pants, the pants come with an extra ball in case you need to pull a mulligan out of thin air. We should say that this isn’t the way you play the game but some of us out here might need a little clandestine help. The bright yellow pants, adorned with Twisted Tea logo branding, have a secret pocket that will roll the hidden ball down your pant leg onto the green.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea x Cheater Pants

“Golf is hard and so is our tea. That’s why we’re bringing our fans Cheater Pants, a never-been-done-before innovation to make their game as fun as sipping a Twisted Tea,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “As the world tunes into the most iconic golf tournament this week, we see our Cheater Pants as a symbol of freedom for golfers who appreciate the opportunity to play by their own rules. Because every golfer deserves a second chance, and every game needs a twist!”

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea x Cheater Pants

Again, we’re not condoning anyone pulling a fast one on their buddies while shooting a round of golf but hey, we all need some advantages out here.

You can get the Twisted Tea Cheater Pants today. A new drop comes out TODAY (Monday, April 15) at 3 PM EDT and the pants will be available until they sell out.

Find the pants here.

Photo: Twisted Tea

Cop A Pair Of Twisted Tea Cheater Pants Before They Sell Out  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Food & Drink

Cop A Pair Of Twisted Tea Cheater Pants Before They Sell Out

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close