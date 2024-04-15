Listen Live
Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

Published on April 15, 2024

Tax Day

The clock is ticking, and it’s time to square away your 2023 tax return before the deadline hits. April 15th, at 11:59 p.m. in your local time zone, marks the cutoff point to file with the IRS. Don’t let procrastination cost you; act now to avoid penalties and late fees.

To steer clear of any financial hiccups, make sure to settle your tax bill in full or arrange payment for what you can manage. Setting up payment arrangements for any remaining balance can help alleviate the burden and prevent hefty penalties from piling up.

Before you hit submit, double-check for any exceptions that may apply to your unique circumstances. Ensure all required documents and information are in order to streamline the filing process and sidestep last-minute headaches.

Remember, filing on time is key to dodging unnecessary stress. So, mark your calendars, gather your paperwork, and take the necessary steps to meet the deadline. Your wallet will thank you later!

