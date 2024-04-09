Listen Live
Instagram To Limit Political Content

Published on April 9, 2024

US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CONVENTION

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Instagram users will soon notice a shift in their feeds as the platform rolls out a new feature aimed at curbing the influx of political posts. By default, all users will now have their exposure to political content limited unless they choose to opt out through their settings. This move marks a departure from Instagram’s previous stance of actively promoting political content, especially from accounts users don’t follow.

The decision comes amidst growing concerns over the impact of political discourse on social media, with many users feeling overwhelmed by the constant stream of political posts. By implementing this feature, Instagram hopes to create a more balanced and personalized user experience, allowing individuals to engage with the content they choose.

While some users may welcome the change as a way to mitigate political fatigue, others argue that it could potentially limit access to important discussions and perspectives. However, Instagram maintains that users will still have the option to seek out political content if they so desire, but the platform will no longer actively push it onto their feeds.

