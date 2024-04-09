The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

In a sit-down with podcaster Carlos King, Ne Ne Leakes spills the tea on the dos and don’ts of cheating. From her perspective, it’s all about respect and honesty. Ne Ne breaks it down with her signature sass, giving insight into what she can tolerate and what’s a deal-breaker. With her unapologetic attitude, she’s serving up real talk on relationships and boundaries. Whether you agree or not, Ne Ne’s wisdom is definitely worth a listen. So grab your headphones and tune in to the latest episode for some juicy advice straight from the queen herself.

Terrence Howard Files A Lawsuit Against Former Agency CCA

Terrence Howard isn’t mincing words in his legal battle against CAA. The ‘Empire’ actor’s accusing his former agency of shortchanging him while his white counterparts raked in millions. Despite the show’s massive success with 28 million viewers, Howard claims he was left with a meager $325,000 per episode. In a candid interview on set, Howard highlighted the stark contrast, pointing out that even actors with fewer accolades and lower ratings on other shows were banking multimillion-dollar deals. His lawsuit, filed in December, alleges that CAA prioritized its own interests over his fair compensation. This move underscores broader conversations about racial disparities in Hollywood’s pay scales. With Howard’s outspoken stance, the spotlight shifts to the industry’s systemic issues, reminding us that even in the glitz and glam of showbiz, inequality persists. As the legal battle unfolds, Howard’s stand reverberates through Tinseltown, sparking conversations about equity and accountability in the entertainment world.

Raven Symone Is In Her Feelings

Raven-Symoné sparks controversy revisiting her past remarks on Oprah’s show. Feeling attacked, she airs her grievances, expressing how she’s been thrown into the dumpster of public opinion. The former child star’s words resurface, igniting a heated debate among fans and critics alike. In a candid moment, Raven confronts the backlash, grappling with the fallout of her own words. As she delves into the Pandora’s box of her past statements, tensions rise, and the internet erupts with opinions. Yet amidst the chaos, Raven stands firm, seeking to clarify her intentions and reclaim her narrative. With emotions running high, this latest revelation adds another layer to the ongoing saga of Raven’s public persona. As the dust settles, only time will tell if she can emerge from the shadows of controversy and reclaim her place in the spotlight.