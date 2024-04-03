Purdue Basketball Interviews On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan During NCAA Tournament Run

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, has been actively engaging with Purdue University’s basketball program through a series of radio interviews while on their NCAA Tournament run.

These interviews have featured Purdue coaches, players, former players, and alumni, providing valuable insights and perspectives on the team’s performance, strategy, and history.

The content offers a platform for in-depth discussions, analysis, and conversations surrounding Purdue basketball, contributing to the station’s role as a hub for sports enthusiasts in the region.