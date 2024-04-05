The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Saweetie Is A Demon Slayer

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Saweetie Is A Demon Slayer

In the glitzy world of rap, Saweetie’s rise to fame is undeniably impressive, but behind the scenes, she’s been battling darker forces. The rap sensation recently opened up about facing attacks from demonic spirits, revealing a chilling truth that lurks behind her glamorous facade. Saweetie disclosed that she feels safest when surrounded by gospel music or with someone by her side, shedding light on the unseen struggles that come with her success. Despite her chart-topping hits and lavish lifestyle, Saweetie’s journey is a reminder that even in the spotlight, there are battles that go beyond the stage. As fans rally around her, offering support and understanding, Saweetie’s courage in confronting these challenges serves as a beacon of strength in an industry often overshadowed by glitz and glam.

Venus Williams Supports Her Sister Serena With A ‘Wyn’

Venus Williams, known for her tennis prowess, recently went all out to support her sister Serena’s latest venture, the launch of her cosmetic line ‘Wyn’. Serena emphasized the importance of showcasing positive African American family dynamics as role models. Witnesses at the launch spotted the sisters having a blast, laughing and goofing around, showcasing their strong bond. With their determination and unity, these powerhouse sisters are poised for success, proving that no matter the arena, they’re always in it to “win.

Lily Allen Dissed Beyonce

In a surprising turn of events, British songstress Lily Allen recently revealed she’s not vibing with Beyoncé’s smash hit “Jolene”. However, Queen Bey’s country-inspired chart-topper continues to dominate the airwaves, proving its universal appeal. Even country music legend Dolly Parton herself gave her seal of approval, expressing her honor that such an iconic artist would breathe new life into her classic tune. While Allen’s critique adds a twist to the mix, it’s clear that Beyoncé’s musical prowess knows no bounds. With Dolly’s blessing and fans worldwide grooving to the catchy beats, Beyoncé’s reign at the top of the charts shows no signs of slowing down. In the ever-evolving landscape of music, diverse opinions only add to the richness of the conversation, proving that even the biggest stars have their own unique tastes and perspectives.