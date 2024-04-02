The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Al B Sure Brings The Drama-Per Usual

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Al B Sure Brings The Drama-Per Usual

Al B Sure is making waves again with his recent speech, and drama seems to follow him wherever he goes. In a recent clip, he made a pointed comment about Homeland Security, seemingly aimed at Diddy. This isn’t the first time Al B Sure has hinted at Diddy’s involvement in the death of Kim Porter. The tension between the two has been brewing for a while, and Al B Sure isn’t shy about stirring the pot. His speech has sparked controversy and left many wondering about the true nature of their relationship.

Whoopi Goldberg Admits To Using Weight Loss Drug

Whoopi Goldberg made a candid revelation about her weight loss journey, admitting to using a weight loss drug. In her explanation, she shed light on the challenges she faced and why she turned to this option. Goldberg’s honesty about her struggle with weight issues resonates with many, highlighting the pressures individuals face in the public eye. Her transparency opens up conversations about body image and the lengths some go to achieve societal standards. While her admission may spark debate, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of self-acceptance and the complexities of navigating personal health choices. Goldberg’s willingness to share her experience encourages others to be open about their own struggles and seek support in their journey towards wellness.

Could We Get A Moesha Reunion?

