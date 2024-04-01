The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta Breaks Her Silence on Her Divorce

Porsha Williams finds herself entangled in a messy battle with her estranged husband Simon Guobadia, who claims she brought a man to their home who brandished a gun. Seeking a restraining order, Guobadia accuses Williams of retaliating because he changed the locks on the house. Williams vehemently denies these accusations, labeling them as fiction and alleging sabotage. Interestingly, just days before discussing her divorce, she joyfully announced her return to the Real Housewives as Mrs. Guobadia. However, her recent actions suggest she wants to distance herself from that name altogether. This dramatic turn of events has left many wondering about the true nature of their relationship and what might have led to this public fallout.

Lizzo Is Fed Up and Giving Up

In a candid Instagram post, Lizzo expressed exhaustion from ongoing criticism and cyberbullying. Despite her mission to spread joy through music, she feels singled out and disrespected. Seems like Lizzo’s vibe is less “Good as Hell” and more “Truth Hurts” these days—let’s hope the online trolls take heed of her mood swing before she claps back!

Krispy Kreme Is Now At McDonald’s: Several Indy Locations Have Already “Rolled Out The Dough”.

McDonald’s is bringing a little extra sweetness to the summer with a new partnership with Krispy Kreme, now available at select Indianapolis locations. It’s the perfect treat to beat the heat and enjoy those sunny days ahead. So, if you’re craving something indulgent, swing by the golden arches and treat yourself to a tasty delight. After all, summer is all about enjoying the little pleasures, and a delicious snack from McDonald’s is just what you need to make those sunny moments even sweeter.

Suge Knight Puts His Foot On Diddy’s Neck Again

Suge Knight isn’t sugar coating words as he drops a warning for Diddy, hinting at the harsh realities of prison life and the absence of love behind bars. While referencing potential secrets, Suge’s words have put Diddy squarely in the spotlight, raising eyebrows and stirring up speculation. This latest development adds fuel to the ongoing saga surrounding Diddy’s legal troubles and casts a shadow over his reputation. As tensions simmer and rumors swirl, all eyes are on Diddy as he navigates these turbulent waters.

