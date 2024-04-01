See Zendaya’s Game-Winning Style During The Press Tour For Her New Tennis Film ‘Challengers’

Everyone knows Zendaya can elevate any look – and this past week, she proved it. (Again.)

The actress is back on the press tour circuit. This time, her tour takes her to Australia to promote her new film, “Challengers.”

In the film, Zendaya stars along Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist as a close-knit group of tennis pros with a joint romantic past. Zendaya’s character, “Tashi,” is a former tennis star turned coach who turns her husband Art (Mike Faist) into a tennis champion. On this journey towards greatness, Art runs into his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

In addition to leading the film, Zendaya is also a producer.

Zendaya and Law Roach Redefine ‘Sporty Chic.’

With the sports film premiering in mid-April, Zendaya is hitting red carpets, events, and press junkets in game-winning style. Fueled by fashion force Law Roach, the 27-year-old redefines sporty chic.

On March 27, Zendaya turned heads as she stepped in front of cameras in custom Lacoste. She wore a white crop top, high-waisted underwear, and a see-through net-like skirt. She accessorized her look with silver pumps and Bulgari jewelry.

Zendaya’s hair was styled in an updo with soft curls and golden brown hues. Her makeup complimented her hair, which featured a soft bronze glow.

Warnes Bros shared “Euphoria” actress’ look below as she posed with castmates. Get into her unmatched style.

Zendaya Serves During The “Challengers” Press Tour. Literally.

Before turning heads in Lacoste, the fashion icon donned a custom Loewe gown a few days earlier. The fabulous dress was serving. Literally. And the girlies couldn’t get enough!

Her dress consisted of turf green sequin with the image of a black silhouette tennis star on the front. The dress was also featured a tennis ball print design and a high slit.

Taking to Zendaya’s Instagram profile, fans praised the trendy-themed look. “Green has never looked prettier ,” wrote one commenter. “Cant wait to see more beautiful looks on this tour ,” said another. Sis, we agree!

RELATED

We’re Pretty Sure All Future Fashion Robots Look Like Zendaya

Zendaya And Law Roach Sit Front Row At Fendi

See Zendaya’s Game-Winning Style During The Press Tour For Her New Tennis Film ‘Challengers’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com