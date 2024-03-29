Listen Live
Rising R&B Artist Rosemarie Talks Musical Expression, Dream Collabs and More

Published on March 29, 2024

Rising R&B singer/songwriter Rosemarie has been hitting our airwaves heavy with her latest single with Roddy Ricch, “Is It Real?” Her eclectic tones and affinity for writing has made her an artist to watch. As she is currently on the road with Arin Ray for the West Coast leg of his “Phases” tour, she stops by the K975 studios to chat with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her dream collaborations, and what’s next. (Hint: We could be seeing a Spanish-language album in the very near future!)

Rising R&B Artist Rosemarie Talks Musical Expression, Dream Collabs and More  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

