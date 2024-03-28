Man Sentenced for Role in 2023 Castleton Square Mall Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a year after a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that left only the shooter injured, a man will be spending three years in prison.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Curtis Wilson has been sentenced to four years total, with one suspended, for his role in a shooting outside the Castleton Square Mall.

Police say he and his friends had issues with another group last February, which led to Wilson taking a gun from his brother’s hip and shots being fired by both groups. He was ultimately shot in the leg; no one else was hurt.

In February of this year, the man was convicted of two felony counts of Criminal Recklessness. Learn more about that conviction here.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “We are lucky that no one else was injured… I am thankful for the quick action of law enforcement and the businesses and witnesses that aided in this successful prosecution.”

