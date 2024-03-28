Listen Live
IMPD Won’t Proceed with Gunshot Detection Technology

Published on March 28, 2024

Guns Recovered From FBI Arrest

Source: USAO Southern District Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced Thursday it will not proceed with gunshot detection system technology. They did a comprehensive 9-week pilot program to test it and see what it offered to three different vendors on Indy’s near east side.

In the end, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says it is best for them to invest in more “impactful and fiscally responsible solutions.” Bailey says they did a report that showed gunshot detection technology led to the same amount of evidence as a 911 call. The report was compiled by an academic partner and an IMPD working group.

The report did find that some of the systems tested allowed the officers to respond to the scene faster, but it did not take into consideration outside factors such as where officers were located when the call was dispatched.

“IMPD remains committed to investing in various technologies such as public safety cameras, mobile trailer cameras, B-link technology, automated license plate readers, and other proven tools to combat and deter crime in our city. These advancements have significantly enhanced patrol efficiency and effectiveness, aiding detectives in solving crimes,” Chief Bailey said.

The $1 million worth of funding originally allotted to gunshot detection technology will now be put toward investing in “Smart Tasers,” a “less-lethal” way for officers to counter violent offenders.  That money came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

 

The post IMPD Won't Proceed with Gunshot Detection Technology appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

