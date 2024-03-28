me too. Releases New Installment Of ‘Love Letters’ Affirming Black Women And Femmes

me too. International continues the “Love Letters” campaign with a love letter to Black women and femmes.

me too. International released the first installment of their Love Letter series Feb.14, 2024, with a love letter and video for Black men. The purpose of the Love Letter campaign is to show support to survivors of sexual violence. Through this campaign, me too. International seeks to not only honor but also recognize all survivors of sexual violence.

For Women’s History Month, me too. International dedicated its love letter to Black women and femme survivors.

The letter starts by acknowledging the weight Black women carry but lets them know they aren’t in it alone.

“How are you? How is your spirit?” the letter reads. “As much as being Black and woman, or femme, is lit – it can also be a load to carry, and so we at ‘me too.’ want to check in. Existing in a world where your needs, wants, and desires are often trivialized or overlooked is taxing and exhausting. But we see you. We hear you. We affirm you. And we love you.”

According to the organization, Black women have the second-highest rate of sexual violence in the United States with 1 in 4 Black girls who will be sexually abused before the age of 18. As many as 50% of Black trans women and 65% of non-binary femmes have experienced sexual violence in their lifetimes.

me too. International will continue its “Love Letters” campaign throughout the year, highlighting and honoring survivors. These letters serve as a reminder that survivors are not alone; their voices matter, and so does their healing.

Being a survivor transcends economic classes, gender, race and sexual orientation, impacting every community. These love letters serve as poignant reminders of our interconnectedness.

me too. International invites individuals and organizations worldwide to join in supporting the “Love Letters” campaign and spreading their message of hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence everywhere.

You can listen to the second installment of “Love Letters” via Instagram or YouTube.

In 2006, the me too. Movement was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke.

In 2017, the #metoo hashtag went viral and woke up the world to the magnitude of the problem of sexual violence.

Since then, the organization continues to focus on assisting a growing spectrum of survivors — young people, queer, trans, the disabled, Black women and girls, and all communities of color.

