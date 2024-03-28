Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Raheem DeVaughn sat down with our own Karen Vaughn before he hits the stage at the Murat for the Good Life Tour alongside songtress Ledisi. They dove into the heart of his music, his latest EP “Winter in Love,” and the deeper layers of his artistic journey.

Winter in Love: A Melodic Journey into the Soul

Raheem DeVaughn’s latest EP, “Winter in Love,” is a testament to his unparalleled ability to capture raw emotion and weave it into soul-stirring melodies. In our interview, Raheem shared the intimate stories and inspirations behind the EP inviting listeners into his world of love, longing, and introspection.

“Winter in Love was actually a follow up to Fall in Love and I am actually excited about that because it is an exclusive release that you can only receive from me. You can only get this record in one place. So it gives me an opportunity to take charge in my interlectual properties meaning my music where I make 80% of the revenue. The hashtag is #buytheartfromtheartist.”

Raheem mentioned if you send him a personal message he can send you the link! Message Raheem HERE!

The Importance of Artists Owning Their Music

One of the most compelling aspects of our conversation with Raheem was his passionate advocacy for artists owning their music. In an industry often dominated by labels and executives, Raheem emphasized the significance of retaining creative control and autonomy over one’s artistry. He spoke about the power of distribution and streaming. Leading to increased revenue and connected directly with his fans. Raheem’s unwavering dedication to this principle serves as both inspiration and empowerment for aspiring artists navigating the complexities of the music industry.

Raheem also mentioned how he fell in love with music:

“From the moment I understood what I was listening to and what music was I have been in love with it since a child” “One of the memories I remeber would be like in 1984-1985 listening to Mo-Town Top 25, watching different award shows, watching Michael Jackson moon walk for the first time, going through my moms record, & more…”

Raheem continues to captivate audiences around the world, inviting them on a journey of love, liberation, and self-discovery. Thank you, Raheem DeVaughn, for sharing your light with the world.

Stay tuned for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from Karen Vaughn as she continues to uncover the stories behind the music we love.