A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and two kids were shot in a mobile home park on the west side overnight.

The shooting was at around 11:30 near Raceway Road and 10th Street. Police say as many as 25 shots were fired in the mobile home park there and that a car that was driving along Mariway Road was on the receiving end of those shots.

The man who was driving the car was killed by the gunfire as the car slammed into one of the mobile homes. Two kids who are believed to have been in the car at the time were found not far from the wreck. They too had been shot.

Both are at the hospital and were stable at last check.

IMPD said that have little to go on when it comes to figuring out what happened.

“There are numerous people that are coming forward, which is awesome – we appreciate the community doing that,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer. “But the only thing they’re able to tell us right now is that they heard shots fired and looked out and heard people screaming and people running.”

He is hoping security camera video may turn up from nearby homes.

