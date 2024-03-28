SWV And Xscape Serve The Girlies Royal Fashion Vibes In New ‘Queens Of R&B’ Tour Promo

SWV and Xscape join the growing list of female artists hitting the road this summer with the “Queens of R&B” Tour. With their recent social media announcements, fans look forward to the groups’ fashion as much as their upcoming set lists.

Because the ladies of SWV, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, and Leanne “Lee Lee” Lyons, and Xscape, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and Tamika Scott, slayed their promo tour shoots. Their posts show that their summer stages will be ‘haute,’ bringing fire looks and nostalgic sounds to remember.

Xscape and SWV are joining forces this summer after starring in a joint reality series about the two groups that left fans on the edge of their seats. The unscripted shows were filled with juicy drama and riffs between the melodic ladies and showed members working to get a tour off the ground.

By the end of the Bravo series, “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B,” the tour’s future remained uncertain. But this week’s announcement cleared up all questions, and R&B lovers everywhere are getting their coins ready.

According to press, the tour will be an “unforgettable experience,” stopping at 30 cities nationwide. Cities include Las Vegas, Detroit, Atlanta, and Dallas. Other female favorites we love, such as Mya, Total, and 702, will also join the tour.

SWV And Xscape Serve The Girlies Royal Fashion Vibes

The female groups broke the news to fans in a series of teaser posts, promos, and press announcements. The primary tour graphic oozes “royalty” with Xscape and SWV posing in front of a purple curtain background.

The leading ladies are each rocking monochromatic white outfits showcasing their unique style and flair, from feather sleeves and fur mini skirts to dramatic shoulders and exaggerated trains. We are swooning.

SWV’s stylist, J. Bolin, dropped behind-the-scenes footage of the group posing for the graphics. Close-up shots show each singer looking fabulous in custom garments from Anthony Lattimore and jewelry from Hayet Rida and Shop Khoi.

Citi presale tour tickets went live on Tuesday, March 26, with other presale opportunities following. General tickets launch March 29 (at 10 a.m. local time).

