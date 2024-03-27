The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Dr Heavenly From Married To Medicine Names Her Top 3 Potomac Housewives

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Dr Heavenly From Married To Medicine Names Her Top 3 Potomac Housewives

Amidst all the Diddy drama, it seems like we missed some major tea brewing in Potomac! Word on the street is that we’re saying goodbye to not one, but two of our beloved housewives. Candice is packing her bags for good, and it looks like Robyn Dixon might be following suit. But hold up – that’s not all! Dr. Heavenly from Married to Medicine is spilling the tea and she’s not happy about Candice’s departure. Looks like there’s some serious drama brewing in the world of reality TV, and we’re here for every juicy detail. Stay tuned for more updates on who’s in, who’s out, and who’s stirring up trouble on the small screen!

Don’t Come to The View Actin’ Up

Attending a TV show taping comes with strict rules: no phones, no recording, and definitely no disruptions. However, during a recent episode of The View, all hell broke loose when a man defied these norms and whipped out his phone to record. In a bold move, Whoopi Goldberg herself stepped in to shut it down, making it clear that such antics wouldn’t fly on her watch. Talk about drama on and off the screen! It’s a reminder that even in the midst of live TV, rules are rules, and nobody messes with Whoopi’s show! Whether it’s a reminder to keep our phones in our pockets or simply a lesson in respecting boundaries, this incident has definitely left viewers buzzing.

Will Smith Was Not The First Choice for the movie ‘Bad Boys’

Yesterday, the streets were buzzing as the new trailer for Bad Boys 4 dropped, sending fans into a frenzy! Set to hit theaters this June, the highly anticipated film promises to bring the heat with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith back in action. But hold up – it gets even better! During a recent interview, the dynamic duo dropped a bombshell: a juicy fun fact about Will Smith’s role in the movie. Could this be a hint at some unexpected plot twists? Or maybe a glimpse into Will’s character development? With excitement levels at an all-time high, fans are counting down the days until they can catch the Bad Boys back in action on the big screen. Get ready for a wild ride, because Bad Boys 4 is about to take over the summer!

Diddy’s Attorneys Respond to Home Raid

In response to recent events, Diddy’s lawyer issued a statement clarifying the situation. Contrary to media speculation, Diddy was never detained during the searches but cooperated fully with authorities. The statement emphasized that neither Diddy nor any of his family members have been arrested or had their travel restricted.

Describing the searches as an “unprecedented ambush” with a coordinated media presence, the statement condemned the rush to judgment based on meritless accusations from civil lawsuits. It stressed that no criminal or civil liability has been found in relation to these allegations and affirmed Diddy’s innocence.

Asserting Diddy’s determination to clear his name, the statement concluded with a commitment to fight against what it labeled as a witch hunt. As the situation continues to unfold, supporters await further developments and hope for a fair resolution for Diddy.

