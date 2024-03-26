Listen Live
Sports

IU Center Kel’el Ware Declares for NBA Draft

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Penn State v Indiana

Source: David Berding / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier sophomore Kel’el Ware declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Tuesday morning.

Ware is coming off a season at Indiana where he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. He led the team in scoring.

He was named Second-Team All Big Ten this year and was also included on the Big Ten All Defensive Team.  He was also a McDonald’s All-American in 2022.

Ware transferred to Indiana from Oregon before the 2023-24 season.

In a post to social media, Ware said the following:

“Thank you Indiana. It has been a pleasure to wear cream and crimson and have an opportunity to play for the greatest fans in the world,” said Ware.

 

The post IU Center Kel’el Ware Declares for NBA Draft appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IU Center Kel’el Ware Declares for NBA Draft  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close