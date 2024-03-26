IU Center Kel’el Ware Declares for NBA Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier sophomore Kel’el Ware declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Tuesday morning.

Ware is coming off a season at Indiana where he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. He led the team in scoring.

He was named Second-Team All Big Ten this year and was also included on the Big Ten All Defensive Team. He was also a McDonald’s All-American in 2022.

Ware transferred to Indiana from Oregon before the 2023-24 season.

In a post to social media, Ware said the following:

“Thank you Indiana. It has been a pleasure to wear cream and crimson and have an opportunity to play for the greatest fans in the world,” said Ware.

