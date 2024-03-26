Listen Live
Food & Drink

McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Food Tracker McDonalds Golden Arches and Krispy Kreme

Source: (Photo by Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty Images)/ (Photo by Matt / Getty

McDonalds and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are joining forces for a nationwide partnership that’s sure to sweeten up your day!

Fast Food Restaurant McDonald's

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

Starting later this year, the pastries will be making their way to McDonald’s restaurants across the country. Full availability is expected by the end of 2026.

Krispy Kreme stock

Source: Philip Toscano – PA Images / Getty

You’ll soon find three doughnut varieties at your local McDonald’s: the classic Original Glazed® Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled.

This expansion comes after a trial run in Kentucky where they flew off the shelves. Now, McDonald’s is gearing up to satisfy sweet tooth cravings nationwide.

US Chain Krispy Kreme Donut's First Store In France

Source: Ameer Alhalbi / Getty

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, is thrilled about this partnership, seeing it as an opportunity to elevate the breakfast experience for fans across the country. And Josh Charlesworth, President and CEO of Krispy Kreme, promises doughnut lovers unprecedented access to their favorite treats.

Krispy Kreme is ramping up its operations to ensure fresh doughnuts are delivered daily to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The post McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close