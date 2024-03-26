Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

A man accused of being embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ drug mule was arrested Monday. The arrest occurred just as the Bad Boy Records founder’s homes were raided by Homeland Security.

In an affidavit obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Brendon Paul was arrested on separate drug charges after the feds intercepted Diddy’s plane at Miami’s Opa Locka Airport. Paul was arrested on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy. Both charges are felonies in the state of Florida.

TMZ reports:

In the paperwork, officers claim that while they were working in conjunction with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel … they came across what they describe as the suspected drugs in Paul’s travel bags, which they say he claimed. The cops go on to say that the suspected narcotics were tested, and found to be legit … leading to Paul’s arrest. He was booked into jail, but has since bailed out.

Paul was named in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, describing him as a close confidant who allegedly handles the music mogul’s drugs and guns.

So far, there is no evidence that the drugs found on Paul were connected to Diddy in any way.

