Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Homeland Security told members of the press that the LA raid was in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation

Published on March 25, 2024

Sean "P Diddy" Combs

Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

The Los Angeles and Miami homes owned by Diddy were raided by Federal Law Enforcement on Monday (March 25) in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. A report TMZ says local law teams were on the scene but that Homeland Security lead the raid, which included helicopters flying overhead and law enforcement entering the home with weapons drawn.

In a photo making its rounds on social media, Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs, can be seen outside Puff’s Holmby Hills mansion in handcuffs.

Today’s raid comes just months after Cassie‘s federal lawsuit alleging that Diddy, her former partner, was physically and sexually abusive during their relationship. In the suit, Cassie not only accused the music mogul of rape, but alleged that he beat her and forced her to perform sexual acts with other men. Puff settled the November 2023 lawsuit within a day.

Video footage of today’s events appeared to show more than a dozen armed agents in full tactical gear with rifles walking in and out of the Beverly Hills residence. At the time of this report, it remains unknown if Diddy was inside either of the homes.

Note: This is a developing story.

