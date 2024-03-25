Listen Live
Fantasia Barrino Accepts The Lifetime Achievement Award In An Elegant Chocolate Brown Gown

Fantasia Barrino served lewks in a chocolate brown gown that hugged ever inch of her curves.

Published on March 25, 2024

Nominees' Party For The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024, Supported By Bulgari - Arrivals

Source: Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA / Getty

Fantasia Barrino is on a winning streak, and we love that for her. Off the heels of her NAACP Award win for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture, the vocal powerhouse got glammed up to attend the 2024 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Charlotte, where she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The singer took to Instagram to show off her curvy silhouette in a brown Kyha Studios gown, which was partnered with a Jeffrey Levinson purse and Alexis Bittar Jewelry. In the carousel of photos, she posed with her husband, Kendall Taylor, who wore a black Nyoni suit.

“Last night at the 2024 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball – Charlotte @uncfcharlotte! Thank you for recognizing and honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award!! 🤎🤎🤎

📸@jeremiah_drummond,” she captioned her post.

Fantasia Barrino’s lifetime achievements

Barrino has inspired us since she first appeared on American Idol in 2004. We’ve watched her navigate battle after battle while remaining steadfast in her career. The award-winning vocalist and actress contributed chart-topping hits like “Free Yourself” and “When I See You” to the culture before moving on to Broadway, where she gave a riveting performance as Celie in The Color Purple.

And while she’s been on our radar for two decades, her recent performance in the new adaptation of The Color Purple has taken her career to another level. Her buzz-worthy press run featured flawless, memorable looks, and her interviews left fans inspired. We love to see the singer in her winning season, and we are excited to see what’s next for the icon.

 

Fantasia Barrino Accepts The Lifetime Achievement Award In An Elegant Chocolate Brown Gown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

