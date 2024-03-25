The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Regina King Consoles Jimmy Kimmell

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Regina King Consoles Jimmy Kimmell

Regina King, acclaimed actress and director, has bravely opened up about the tragic loss of her son to suicide two years ago. Despite the unimaginable pain, she continues to channel her strength into her work, recently releasing the powerful film “Shirley: Fearless. Fierce. First.”

During a heartfelt appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the movie, emotions ran high as it marked the first time Jimmy had seen her in two years. The raw and emotional moment highlighted the bond between the two, as well as Regina’s resilience in the face of adversity.

Regina’s courage in sharing her story and her commitment to her craft serve as an inspiration to many, reminding us all of the importance of resilience and compassion in the face of life’s challenges.

CoCo Jones Names Her Dream Collaborator

CoCo Jones, the rising star known for her powerhouse vocals and infectious energy, recently dropped a bombshell in the music world. During a candid interview, she spilled the tea on her dream collaboration: none other than the legendary Missy Elliott!

With her unique blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, CoCo has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. And now, the prospect of teaming up with the iconic Missy has set the industry abuzz with anticipation.

CoCo’s admiration for Missy’s groundbreaking artistry and fearless creativity is no secret, and fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of a musical masterpiece from this dynamic duo. As the excitement continues to build, one thing’s for sure: if CoCo and Missy hit the studio together, it’s bound to be an electrifying fusion of talent and style that will shake up the charts!

Click Here For More

Miki Howard On Meeting An Artist Who Was Not Nice To Her

Every so often, it feels like the media can’t resist stirring up drama around Anita Baker, and unfortunately, it’s rarely flattering. This time around, it’s Miki Howard stepping into the spotlight with her own take on the matter.

As fans of both legendary singers hold their breath, Miki Howard’s story promises a fresh perspective on the ongoing narrative surrounding Anita Baker. With her own experiences and insights to share, Howard’s voice adds depth to the conversation and sheds new light on the complexities of fame and fortune in the music industry.

As the story unfolds, one thing is for certain: the world is listening intently, eager to hear what Miki Howard has to say about the iconic Anita Baker. Will her account bring clarity or further fuel the rumor mill? Only time will tell.

Saana Lathan On When She Learned Boundaries

Kickstarting the week with positivity, Sanaa Lathan shares her wisdom on learning boundaries. As we dive into the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Lathan’s message serves as a guiding light for setting healthy limits and prioritizing self-care.

In a world that often demands our constant attention and energy, understanding our boundaries is essential for maintaining balance and inner peace. Lathan’s insight reminds us to honor our needs and respect our limits, even in the midst of life’s chaos.

Whether it’s saying no to commitments that drain us or carving out time for self-reflection and rejuvenation, embracing boundaries empowers us to live authentically and protect our well-being.

So let’s heed Sanaa Lathan’s words and approach the week with a renewed sense of clarity and self-awareness. By embracing our boundaries, we can navigate life’s challenges with grace and resilience.