Subway’s Most Popular Sauces Headed to Grocery Stores Nationwide

Subway fans, rejoice! Your sandwich game is about to get a major upgrade as the beloved chain is bringing four of its iconic sauces straight to your local grocery store shelves nationwide this month.

Get ready to drizzle, dip, and dunk to your heart’s content with these mouthwatering flavors:

Sweet Onion Teriyaki: A perfect blend of sweet and savory, this sauce adds a punch of flavor to any sub or salad. Roasted Garlic Aioli: Creamy, garlicky goodness that elevates your sandwich experience to a whole new level. Baja Chipotle: Spice up your meal with this smoky, zesty sauce that packs a flavorful punch. Creamy Italian MVP: Creamy, tangy, and oh-so-delicious, this sauce is the MVP of any sub creation.

These sauces are set to make their debut in stores, giving Subway lovers the chance to recreate their favorite sandwiches and salads in the comfort of their own kitchens. Whether you’re craving a classic Italian B.M.T. or a veggie-loaded sub with all the fixings, these sauces are sure to take your homemade creations to the next level.

So mark your calendars and get ready to stock up on these Subway essentials. With these sauces in your pantry, every meal is bound to be a flavor-packed delight. Don’t miss out on the chance to bring the taste of Subway home!

