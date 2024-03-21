Listen Live
NCAA March Madness Has A Home In Indy!

Published on March 21, 2024

Source: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

NCAA March Madness Has A Home In Indy

Get ready, basketball fans—Indianapolis is set to be the ultimate destination for NCAA Tournament action in the coming years! This weekend, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is buzzing with excitement as it hosts the first and second-round games of the tournament. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Looking ahead, Indianapolis has even bigger plans in store for March Madness.

In 2025, the Midwest Regional will be hosted right here in Indianapolis, bringing with it the thrilling Sweet 16 and Elite 8 matchups. Then, in 2026, the Final Four returns to our city, with games taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium. This marks the 9th time Indianapolis has had the honor of hosting the championship weekend—a testament to our city’s love for the game and our reputation as a premier host.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the men’s tournament. In 2028, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will shine once again as it hosts the NCAA Women’s Final Four. And to cap off this incredible run, 2029 will see Indianapolis host its 10th Men’s Final Four, solidifying our city’s status as a basketball mecca.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness history in the making as Indianapolis continues to prove why it’s the ultimate destination for March Madness!

Click Here For Details

