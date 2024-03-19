ELIZABETH, Ind. — A man was shot and killed leaving Caesars Southern Indiana Casino Sunday morning.
Police were called to the upper deck of the parking garage where LilDon Williams was found shot several times. Investigators say Williams was followed by two men, targeted and ambushed.
Williams is also known as rapper “Young Block” who performed in Louisville Saturday night.
This is the first homicide ever reported at the casino. Williams leaves behind a wife and a six-year-old daughter. Sheriff’s deputies need help finding the culprits.
The post Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account