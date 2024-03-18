Listen Live
Entertainment

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2022 Revolt Summit

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to reveal her disappointment after allegedly being snubbed by Porsha Williams on the set of Netflix’s “The Upshaws.” Leakes, excited about the opportunity to work on the comedy series, shared that her management company had informed her of the interest from “The Upshaws” production team. However, upon arriving at the studio for rehearsals, Leakes discovered that Williams hadn’t shown up and had reportedly expressed a desire not to work with her due to past issues.
“I went back to my hotel, and when I got to my hotel, production called me and asked me if I had any issues with any ‘Housewives’ because they were going to be recasting the other position” NeNe said.

Leakes expressed shock and disappointment at the turn of events, especially since she and Williams had previously shared good times together, including double-dates and trips to various destinations. Leakes emphasized that she had no issues working with Williams and was confused by the alleged reasons for Williams’ decision.
In response to Leakes’ claims, Williams reportedly cited her ongoing divorce as a reason for not being in touch. Leakes, however, stated that she didn’t want to intrude on Williams’ privacy but was surprised by the situation, especially considering her past support for Williams during her divorce from Kordell Stewart.
Leakes concluded by asserting that professionals can share the spotlight, implying that Williams’ decision may have been driven by a desire to hog the limelight. This incident marks a rift between the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars, who have not shared the screen since Leakes left the show in 2020.

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close