Spartz Urges Senate, President Biden To Support Ban On TikTok

Published on March 15, 2024

Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A bill to ban TikTok altogether in the United States passed the House earlier this week.

It now awaits its fate in the U.S. Senate where it is uncertain what is next for the bill. The ban would make it illegal for TikTok to operate in the U.S. unless ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, divests itself from the company.

The legislation is triggering many feelings among lawmakers.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, the (Chinese) Communist Party has full control over any company that has an interest in doing business in China,” said Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5th) on Fox Business. “(TikTok) poses a significant danger. The House has done its part and I hope the Senate comes through.”

Lawmakers are concerned that ByteDance is using the popular video app to spy on Americans and mine their personal information.

There are dealings floating around about former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin trying to put together a consortium of several businesses and investors to try and buy TikTok. He told CNBC Thursday that he is building an investor group.

Mnuchin said he thinks the legislation should pass and that TikTok should be owned by a U.S. business.

Spartz said if the bill dies in the Senate it will be “another example” of President Biden’s “weakness” when it comes to China.

