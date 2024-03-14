Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Rodney Jones Not Settled

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Last month, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, alleging groping and showing explicit videos, among other accusations.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).E

He even claimed Diddy slept with two fellow artists, rumored to be Meek Mill and Usher. This week, reports surfaced that Lil Rod and Diddy had reached a settlement. However, according to sources, this is not the case.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In an official court docket update today, it was stated that a conference was held for the supposed settlement. It was also reported that each party committed to submitting drafts of the agreement by next week. TMZ now reports that someone with direct knowledge insists there must have been a mix-up, as the lawsuit is ongoing.

Related Article: Diddy Sex Abuse Trial Judge Says Accuser Must ID Herself

Related Article: Natania Reuben Says Diddy, Not Shyne, Was The Trigger Man In Infamous 1999 Club Shooting

A key piece of evidence supporting this claim is that the judge listed in the docs isn’t the same judge who’s been presiding over the case. This indicates that Diddy will continue to defend himself against the allegations. He’s already denied the accusations made by Lil Rod and others, including his ex Cassie in recent months. Reportedly, he’s prepared to go to trial if necessary, and Lil Rod shows no signs of backing down either.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Rodney Jones Not Settled  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close