U.S. Embassy in Haiti Reinforces Security Amid Rising Gang Violence

Published on March 13, 2024

Surge of violence take over Port-au-Prince

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Security at the U.S. Embassy in Haiti has been reinforced as the situation worsens in the country. The U.S. military airlifted personnel to the embassy compound in Port-au-Prince, aiming to bolster security measures and facilitate the departure of nonessential staff. The move comes amid escalating gang violence in the area surrounding the embassy.

The neighborhood where the embassy is located is largely under the control of gangs, prompting concerns for the safety of embassy personnel and visitors. The reinforcement of security follows standard procedures for embassy security worldwide, with a focus on ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel. It’s emphasized that no Haitians were onboard the military aircraft involved in the operation.

Efforts to address the security situation in Haiti have faced challenges, including attempts to deploy a U.N.-authorized security force. Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been seeking international assistance to combat the gangs, but logistical and legal hurdles have impeded these efforts.

The Dominican Republic, which shares a border with Haiti, has also expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation. Dominican President Luis Abinader stated that Henry is not welcome in the country due to safety reasons, reflecting the broader regional concerns about instability in Haiti.

Related Article: Explaining The Unrest In Haiti: Gangs Raid Prisons And Try To Seize Control Of Major Airport

Related Article: Kodak Black Donates $50K Worth Of Water To Help Haiti’s Water Crisis

Caribbean leaders have called for an emergency meeting to address the crisis in Haiti, inviting key international stakeholders to discuss potential solutions. Despite efforts to facilitate political dialogue and consensus-building in Haiti, the situation on the ground remains dire, with ongoing gang violence causing significant disruptions and suffering for the Haitian population.

U.S. Embassy in Haiti Reinforces Security Amid Rising Gang Violence

