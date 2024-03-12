Listen Live
Jennifer Lopez Cancels Multiple Stops on “This Is Me…Now The Tour”

Published on March 12, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 16, 2024

Source: METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jennifer Lopez has made the tough decision to cancel shows in seven cities on her highly anticipated “This Is Me…Now The Tour,” marking her first tour in five years.

The cancelled stops include Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, and Tampa. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster are informed via the website that the event organizer has cancelled the shows, and they will automatically receive a refund without needing to take any action.

While the reason for the cancellations remains undisclosed at this time, it’s undoubtedly disappointing news for fans eagerly awaiting Lopez’s return to the stage. The tour was announced in February as part of the celebration for her latest album, “This Is Me…Now,” which dropped mid-February featuring 16 tracks. The tour promised to showcase a mix of her chart-toppers and beloved classics, including iconic hits like “On The Floor,” “Let’s Get Loud,” and “Jenny from the Block.”

Lopez’s previous tour, the “It’s My Party” Tour in 2019, was a massive success, selling out venues across the country. While fans may be disappointed by the cancellations, they remain hopeful for future opportunities to experience Lopez’s electrifying performances live.

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Multiple Stops on “This Is Me…Now The Tour”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

