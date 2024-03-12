13 Nutritionist Approved Foods That Will Help You Sleep Through the Night

In the hustle and bustle of city life, getting a good night’s sleep can feel like a luxury. But did you know that catching those Z’s can do wonders for your well-being? From boosting your mood to strengthening your immune system, quality sleep is key.

Yet, for many urban dwellers, hitting the hay for a solid seven hours can be a struggle. Thankfully, nutritionists have a secret weapon: food. Yep, you read that right. Certain foods can actually help you drift off into dreamland more easily.

Here are five bedtime snacks that might just be your ticket to a restful night:

Cherries: These juicy gems are packed with melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Pistachios: A handful of these nuts contains protein, healthy fats, and magnesium, all of which can promote better sleep. Watermelon: Not only is it hydrating, but it also contains amino acids that can help you relax. Bananas: Loaded with magnesium and potassium, bananas can help calm your nerves and muscles. Almonds: These crunchy treats are a great source of melatonin and magnesium, both of which can aid in falling asleep.

